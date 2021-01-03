Nearly 2,500 Attend Illegal New Year's Eve Rave, Provoke Curfew in France

Nearly 2,500 Attend Illegal New Year's Eve Rave, Provoke Curfew in France

The new rule pushes up the previous curfew time of 8PM to 6PM, and hundreds of the event-goers were charged with violating coronavirus restrictions.
Author:
Publish date:

Jean-Francois Monier/AFP via Getty Images

While French citizens have been subject to steep fines and a strict curfew since the March 2020 onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the underground electronic music scene has largely disregarded these regulations—with varying success. But as of January 1st, 2021, law enforcement has decided enough is enough, reportedly pushing up nighttime curfews in 15 of the country's 101 administrative departments from 8PM to 6PM. 

The move is a direct retaliation to a series of illegal New Year's Eve raves, the largest of which drew nearly 2,500 attendees across two abandoned warehouses in Brittany, a northwestern region of the country. Many had traveled across France and even from abroad for the event. According to France24, more than 1,200 of them were "booked" for offenses that included violating coronavirus restrictions and illegally using narcotics.

French law officers have been battling illegal raves since March, with a July event in Nice attracting around 5,000 attendees. Another in August in Lozère brought in nearly 10,000.

As of January 2nd, 539 more people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and there were an additional six deaths in Brittany alone. Altogether, the country's case total sits at 2.6 million infected with 64,921 deaths. 

Source: The Straits Times

Related

rave
NEWS

Massive Illegal "Quarantine Raves" in Greater Manchester Lead to Death of Man, Rape of Woman

Three people were also stabbed during the course of the raves, which attracted over 6,000 people.

General
INDUSTRY

UK Sees Spike in Illegal Raves with Over 500 in the Last Month

As lockdown measures ease, the UK is seeing a spike in unlicensed music events.

General
NEWS

Social Distancing Ignored at Illegal Rave Under New York City's Kosciuszko Bridge

Several people wore masks, including the DJ, but social distancing was largely ignored.

Beach Closure 1
NEWS

Look Inside This Illegal Rave Broken Up by Police at a UK Nature Reserve

UK partygoers ignored authorities' wishes and put wildlife at risk for a night of debauchery.

ROLL'N RAVE FLYER FINAL
EVENTS

KPM Promotions Gears Up to Host Utah's First EDM Drive-In Show, "Roll'N Rave"

The event, scheduled for September 11-12, will feature performances from Subtronics and Riot Ten B2B Sullivan King.

concert
EVENTS

Social Distancing Ignored in 5,000-Person Electronic Concert in Nice, France Over the Weekend

After a large outdoor performance from local DJ The Avener, the mayor of Nice, France will be reviewing how the city handles large events.

General
INDUSTRY

England to Experience Influx of Illegal Summer Raves, According to Experts

“I don’t think there is anyone in our industry who couldn’t see this coming.”

Concert
NEWS

London Ravers Clash with Police After Underground Rave Shut Down

Two officers were injured and a pair of attendees were arrested.