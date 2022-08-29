Skip to main content
Freekill, French DJ and Electronic Music Producer, Has Died

Freekill, French DJ and Electronic Music Producer, Has Died

"A guy that made everyone smile and brightened every room he walked into," wrote DJ Snake.

Freekill/Facebook

"A guy that made everyone smile and brightened every room he walked into," wrote DJ Snake.

Freekill, a popular DJ and electronic music producer, has died.

Known for his quirky, heavy-hitting sound, Freekill, whose real name was Kyllian Modeste, will be remembered as a virtuosic and versatile bass music producer.

The French beatsmith began releasing music in 2016, when he dropped his fan-favorite remix of Kiiara's global pop hit, "Gold." He enjoyed a career year in 2019, when he released "DTL (Drop That Low)" via the iconic dance label Spinnin' Records. That year also saw the release of "Bomb," a trap track signed by Yellow Claw's venerated Barong Family imprint which went on to receive support from Skrillex, Major Lazer and RL Grime, among other dance music superstars.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

119920017_1785498271605642_203792639130899853_n
NEWS

Freekill, French DJ and Electronic Music Producer, Has Died

"A guy that made everyone smile and brightened every room he walked into," wrote DJ Snake.

By Jason Heffler
habstrakt
EVENTS

Win Tickets to ILLfest and a Meet-and-Greet With Habstrakt

Catch Griz, Madeon, Louis The Child, SLANDER, Kayzo, Jai Wolf, Chromeo, Habstrakt and many more in Austin, Texas next weekend.

By EDM.com Staff
St Christopher's Inn Paris - Canal - Terrace
Lifestyle

Traveling to Europe for a Music Festival? These Hostels Are the Best Places to Stay

St Christopher's Inn operates 20 excellent youth hostels in the most popular cities across the U.K. and Europe.

By EDM.com Staff

Modeste's cause of death has not been revealed at the time of writing, but French dance music site Guettapen reports he had been battling "a long illness." The news coincides with the six-year anniversary of the tragic passing of Big Makk, a DJ and electronic music producer who was killed in a 2016 car crash at the age of 25.

Many of Freekill's friends and collaborators have taken to social media to pay tribute, including DJ Snake, who had invited him to DJ at a momentous 2020 hometown show in Paris.

"This one really hurts," tweeted Snake. "Lost my buddy. A guy that made everyone smile and brightened every room he walked into... Rest In Peace Freekill."

We at EDM.com express our sincere condolences to the family, fans, friends, and loved ones of Freekill. You can read more tributes from around the electronic dance music community below.

Related

charlesthefirst
NEWS

Promising Electronic Music Producer CharlestheFirst Dead at 25

"He lived his life with a sense of magic and inspiration that most people only dream of."

i_o
NEWS

Renowned Electronic Music Producer i_o Has Died

The team at EDM.com expresses our sincere condolences to the family, fans, friends, and loved ones of i_o.

2_shutterstock_editorial_3495580a
NEWS

Award-Winning DJ and Music Producer Steve Sutherland Has Died

"His contribution to the Black British Music scene will never be forgotten."

phil-k
NEWS

Australian Breakbeat Legend Phil K Has Died

The venerated DJ and producer passed away after a battle with bladder cancer.

ian-carey-harbour-party-970x645
NEWS

Multi-Platinum DJ and Dance Music Producer Ian Carey Dead at 46

Chris Lake, Laidback Luke, and many more have paid tribute to the influential house music producer.

paul johnson
NEWS

"The Best to Ever Do It": Legendary DJ Paul Johnson Has Died Following COVID-19 Battle

The pioneering Chicago DJ had been hospitalized and placed in intensive care after contracting the coronavirus last month.

dj-kay-slay
NEWS

DJ Kay Slay, Pioneering Record Producer and DJ, Dead at 55

The influential New York artist reportedly passed away due to COVID-19 complications.

DJ Spinbad
NEWS

EDM Reacts to Death of Influential New York Music Producer DJ Spinbad

Grandtheft, A-Trak, 4B, and more have paid tribute to DJ Spinbad, who died at the age of 46.