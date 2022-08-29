Freekill, French DJ and Electronic Music Producer, Has Died

Freekill, a popular DJ and electronic music producer, has died.

Known for his quirky, heavy-hitting sound, Freekill, whose real name was Kyllian Modeste, will be remembered as a virtuosic and versatile bass music producer.

The French beatsmith began releasing music in 2016, when he dropped his fan-favorite remix of Kiiara's global pop hit, "Gold." He enjoyed a career year in 2019, when he released "DTL (Drop That Low)" via the iconic dance label Spinnin' Records. That year also saw the release of "Bomb," a trap track signed by Yellow Claw's venerated Barong Family imprint which went on to receive support from Skrillex, Major Lazer and RL Grime, among other dance music superstars.

Modeste's cause of death has not been revealed at the time of writing, but French dance music site Guettapen reports he had been battling "a long illness." The news coincides with the six-year anniversary of the tragic passing of Big Makk, a DJ and electronic music producer who was killed in a 2016 car crash at the age of 25.

Many of Freekill's friends and collaborators have taken to social media to pay tribute, including DJ Snake, who had invited him to DJ at a momentous 2020 hometown show in Paris.

"This one really hurts," tweeted Snake. "Lost my buddy. A guy that made everyone smile and brightened every room he walked into... Rest In Peace Freekill."

We at EDM.com express our sincere condolences to the family, fans, friends, and loved ones of Freekill. You can read more tributes from around the electronic dance music community below.