Fuji Rock Asks Attendees to "Refrain From Speaking" With Other Festival-Goers

Masanori Naruse

Music festivals meet "A Quiet Place."

Along with typical music festival essentials like a backpack or water bottle, those interested in attending Japan's Fuji Rock Festival may need to purchase a muzzle.

As if organizers used the screenplay for A Quiet Place as a blueprint, one of the event's official COVID-19 measures asks attendees to "refrain from raising your voice or speaking with other festival goers while inside the festival." Another asks that they "do not cheer, shout or have unnecessary conversations" during performances.

As first reported by IQ, the organizers of the Japanese music festival shared an exhaustive list of safety measures to prevent the spread of the virus. Direct contact with other attendees—regardless of whether or not they are vaccinated or adhering to the festival's strict mask mandate—seems to be the crux of the matter.

"Moshing, diving and any other actions which result in direct contact with others are strictly prohibited," Fuji Rock's website reads. One of its other guidelines advises against giving high-fives to other attendees on the grounds.

Fuji Rock Festival in Niigata Prefecture, Japan.

Fuji Rock is scheduled to take place August 20th to 22nd at the Naeba Ski Resort in Niigata Prefecture, Japan. You can read the event's full list of COVID-19 measures here.

Tokyo confirmed 843 new cases of COVID-19 today, May 20th, according to The Japan Times. That number supports a gradual decrease in the weekly average of new infections, which stood at 704 today compared to 933.9 a week prior.

