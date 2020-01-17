Fury and MC Dino Share First Installment of Satirical Drum and Bass Docuseries

Denver-based drum and bass DJ and industry figure Fury (real name Steve Blakley) has teamed up with longtime friend and collaborator MC Dino to launch a satirical drum and bass docuseries. It's named The World's G.O.D. (Greatest Opening DJ) and Dino after Fury's facetious self-given nickname, and the series' first episode was just released.

In episode 01, Fury and Dino document their "fast dubstep" hijinks at EDC Orlando, including struggling to gain their artist credentials (though Blakley assures viewers that everyone at the event already knows them), stage access issues, fan photos, and more. The five-minute video is entirely tongue in cheek, with tons of great cameos from DJs, artist managers, and other notable figures within the drum and bass scene and beyond.

Excision, AK1200, Armanni Reign, Calyx & Teebee, Andy C, and even Insomniac head honcho Pasquale Rotella all make appearances in the video - and either claim to have no idea who Fury is, or absolutely loathe him. The self-important characters Fury and Dino portray in the series are likely deserving of that reputation.

The World's G.O.D. maintains a docuseries format complete with interview-style cutaways. There are undeniable parallels with BBC Three's hit series, People Just Do Nothing, right down to the egotistical and delusional characters. Fans of drum and bass, dubstep, festivals, or simply EDM in general will likely enjoy The World's G.O.D.

There is no word on when episode 02 will be released, but keep an eye out for more mishaps and mischief from Fury and MC Dino in the near future.

