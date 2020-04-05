EDM.com Presents Future Rave: A Livestream Festival

On April 8th, EDM.com will be debuting the Future Rave livestream event. Future Rave is a virtual dance music festival coming to you live on Twitch.

Headlining the show is none other than the future raver himself, Morten. The "Never Be Alone" and "Polar" producer will be bringing his hits to listeners in the comfort of their homes along with a lineup of six other artists.

Multi-genre club killer Henry Fong will provide the lead-up to the night's headlining set. He'll be ushered in by bass music tastemaker Dirty Audio whose memorable anthems have netted him singles on Thrive Music, Monstercat, and Barong Family in the past year alone.

Future Rave Lineup

Rounding out the lineup, Fluence, Fish Scale, GEO, and Arius will be setting the tone for the evening. From the infectious grooves of Fish Scale to the hardcore influences of GEO and the pop electronic sounds of Fluence, Future Rave is covering all corners of dance music. For fans also seeking the best in live performance, look no further than the viral duo Arius to deliver a masterclass in showmanship.

Catch all the action of Future Rave live via EDM.com's Twitch channel. The livestream event kicks off on April 8th at 5 PM PST.