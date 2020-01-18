Former Fyre Festival Producer Andy King Lands Evian Water Campaign

In January 2019, Netflix's documentary film Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened turned Andy King into a viral star. Now a year later, the former Fyre Festival event producer has landed a sponsored campaign with Evian, the bottled water manufacturer that was the very subject of King's egregious tale.

In the documentary, King recounted that at one point Bahamian customs was withholding Fyre Festival's Evian water order until they paid $175,000 in customs fees. Upon this revelation, Fyre Festival co-creator Billy McFarland allegedly called King to say, "You're our wonderful gay leader and we need you to go down [to customs]. Will you suck dick to fix this water problem?"

King says he was fully prepared to do so if it meant saving the festival. Ultimately, his services in that capacity ended up not being needed in order to get the order released.

The story, which captivated audiences in viral fashion, has arrived at a much more favorable ending for King. Evian has launched a campaign with King along with a new limited edition bottle donning the slogan "so good you’d do anything for it.”

Recently, one of the event's founders, Ja Rule, also released a single titled "FYRE" with overt references to the infamous festival flop.