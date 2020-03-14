Former Fyre Festival Producer Andy King is Going on Tour

Andy King is going on a speaking tour. The former Fyre festival event producer, who rose to prominence with the release of Netflix's Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, will be recounting his story during a dozen tour dates in the U.K. beginning in April.

For those who may have forgotten, King had a particularly viral moment in the documentary where he appeared willing to do whatever it took to release a critical shipment of Evian water that was being held by Bahamian customs.

The meteoric moment also recently netted King a sponsored campaign with the Evian brand. Appropriately, the company printed custom bottles for the campaign displaying the slogan "so good you’d do anything for it."

King's "Fyre-Side Chat" shows will feature a speech by him and a subsequent audience Q&A session. The event producer will be covering his involvement with Fyre festival and how to channel viral moments into lasting positive change. The producer is also an advocate for sustainable event production.