Fyre Festival Founder Billy McFarland Is Launching a New Event In the Bahamas

The flame of the ill-fated Fyre Festival is still flickering after the reveal of a new venture planned by its disgraced organizer, Billy McFarland.

After his release from prison, the infamous Fyre founder and convicted felon is now returning to the site of his disastrous festival, the Bahamas, to organize a "treasure hunt," Deadline reports.

Titled PYRT, the event will see McFarland lead an excursion wherein participants must track down one of 99 bottles with a message contained inside. He'd been teasing the so-called treasure hunt on TikTok.

McFarland served four years of his six-year sentence after pleading guilty to two counts of wire fraud. He currently owes roughly $26 million as part of his plea deal and he's also barred for life from serving as a director of a public company.

PYRT will be the subject of an upcoming feature documentary, After the Fyre. The film will reportedly follow McFarland as he "attempts to pay back" the investors, partners and attendees of Fyre Festival whom he duped. The terms of his deal with the documentary's producers have not been disclosed.

McFarland entered a guilty plea for fraud back in 2018 for his role organizing the Fyre Festival, a botched event that devolved into chaos on the idyllic Bahamian island of Great Exuma. After he marketed a luxury destination music festival with the help of several high-profile influencers, Fyre was abruptly cancelled, leading to an explosive public fallout and a spate of lawsuits.