Galantis Announce Upcoming Collaboration With David Guetta

Galantis Announce Upcoming Collaboration With David Guetta

Alongside the announcement, the trio of dance music stars introduced a contest for fans who pre-save the single.
Author:
Publish date:

Jimmy Fontaine/Guerin Blask

Alongside the announcement, the trio of dance music stars introduced a contest for fans who pre-save the single.

Grammy-nominated dance music duo Galantis are gearing up for their biggest track in years.

Coming this week is a collaborative single with David Guetta and The X Factor-winning group Little Mix, titled "Heartbreak Anthem."

Across their social media pages, the trio of electronic music stars introduced a contest for fans who pre-save the single. Despite the short preview, fans can hear a generous portion of the vocals that will be included on the release

The upcoming track will likely fuse well with Galantis and Guetta's pop-friendly sound. In typical teaser fashion, the song cuts off right before the electronic contributions from Galantis and Guetta cut in, leaving fans with a weeklong cliffhanger.

"Heartbreak Anthem" is slated for release on Thursday, May 20th, 2021. Those who pre-save the track will be entered for a chance to win a number of prizes, like a Galantis-branded Seafox jacket, a signed Polaroid photo of Little Mix, and even an iPad loaded with unreleased music from Guetta and Galantis.

You can pre-save the track and learn more about the contest here.

FOLLOW GALANTIS:

Facebook: facebook.com/wearegalantis
Twitter: twitter.com/wearegalantis
Instagram: instagram.com/wearegalantis
Spotify: spoti.fi/31COzFD

FOLLOW DAVID GUETTA:

Facebook: facebook.com/DavidGuetta
Instagram: instagram.com/davidguetta
Twitter: twitter.com/davidguetta
Spotify: spoti.fi/3fHbpAC

FOLLOW LITTLE MIX:

Facebook: facebook.com/LittleMix
Instagram: instagram.com/littlemix
Twitter: twitter.com/littlemix
Spotify: spoti.fi/3fjWWLJ

Related

Afrojack and David Guetta
NEWS

Afrojack Teases New Collaboration With David Guetta

Afrojack asked fans if they were ready for a new collaboration with the French dance music star on his social media channels.

Joel Corry, David Guetta, Raye
NEWS

Joel Corry Announces Forthcoming Release of Collab With David Guetta and Raye

A clip posted on Instagram teases bouncy dance-pop and feathery vocals.

Madonna and David Guetta
NEWS

Madonna Turned Down David Guetta Collaboration Because He's a Scorpio

Guetta unveiled how he lost the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to produce one of Madonna's albums.

david guetta sia
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to a Preview of David Guetta and Sia's Upcoming Collaboration, "Let's Love"

The dream team of David Guetta and Sia are back.

Rita Ora, Imanbek, Gunna, David Guetta, Khea
MUSIC RELEASES

David Guetta, Imanbek, Gunna, and KHEA to Appear on Upcoming Rita Ora EP

Rita Ora's upcoming EP, "Bang" is set to feature a multitude of high-profile collaborators.

Galantis NGHTMRE
NEWS

NGHTMRE and Galantis are Releasing a Dream Collaboration on Friday

Two electronic music acts you'd never expect to collaborate have joined forces.

David-Guetta
NEWS

New David Guetta and Sia Collaboration Coming in Hot

Rumored to be releasing on next Friday, this singer-producer duo are known for dropping hit after hit and have another one coming, SOON!

david guetta
MUSIC RELEASES

David Guetta Drops Jack Back Remix of Joel Corry and MNEK's "Head & Heart"

The French dance legend dropped a new Jack Back remix of the summertime single.