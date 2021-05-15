Galantis Announce Upcoming Collaboration With David Guetta

Alongside the announcement, the trio of dance music stars introduced a contest for fans who pre-save the single.

Grammy-nominated dance music duo Galantis are gearing up for their biggest track in years.

Coming this week is a collaborative single with David Guetta and The X Factor-winning group Little Mix, titled "Heartbreak Anthem."

Across their social media pages, the trio of electronic music stars introduced a contest for fans who pre-save the single. Despite the short preview, fans can hear a generous portion of the vocals that will be included on the release

The upcoming track will likely fuse well with Galantis and Guetta's pop-friendly sound. In typical teaser fashion, the song cuts off right before the electronic contributions from Galantis and Guetta cut in, leaving fans with a weeklong cliffhanger.

"Heartbreak Anthem" is slated for release on Thursday, May 20th, 2021. Those who pre-save the track will be entered for a chance to win a number of prizes, like a Galantis-branded Seafox jacket, a signed Polaroid photo of Little Mix, and even an iPad loaded with unreleased music from Guetta and Galantis.

You can pre-save the track and learn more about the contest here.

