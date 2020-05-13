Galantis and R3hab Appear On Soundtrack for Upcoming Scooby Doo Film "Scoob!"

There aren't many forms of entertainment that evoke nostalgia more than cartoons. With a sense of wonder at their bedrock, cartoons transport us back to our younger selves, when we sat in front of our televisions on Sunday mornings with a big bowl of cereal and an ear-to-ear smile.

Scooby Doo, one of the most iconic cartoon franchises of all-time, continues to dominate to this day. Since its Hanna-Barbera Productions debut back in 1969, the series has stood the test of time, translating to the silver screen in grandiose fashion and raking in hundreds of millions of box office dollars with each motion picture it releases.

With its zany, anthropomorphic titular canine leading the way, the Scooby Doo franchise is set to release its latest movie, Scoob!, this Friday, May 15th. They also recently unveiled the film's soundtrack, a star-studded affair featuring EDM superstars Galantis and R3hab, whose singles "I Fly (feat. Faouzia)" and "Feel Alive (feat. A R I Z O N A)" will make appearances. In addition, the album boasts tracks R&B wunderkind Pink Sweat$, "Gas Pedal" rapper Sage The Gemini, and country standouts Thomas Rhett and Kane Brown.

You can check out the full tracklist below.