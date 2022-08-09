Skip to main content
Galantis Tease Collaboration With BTS

In a cryptic tweet, Galantis said they've got something cooking with the chart-topping K-pop group.

It would seem that the Seafox Nation and BTS Army are on the verge of joining forces.

Galantis have been delivering the hits throughout 2022, and it seems they're ready to take things into overdrive alongside chart-topping K-pop group BTS.

The Grammy-nominated dance music duo took to Twitter to post a cryptic message along with a short clip from BTS' 2017 single, "DNA." Captioning the tweet, "There's something in your DNA moves," Galantis capped it off with the hashtag "#gotsomethingcooking."

The reference to DNA has a bit of double meaning here. Galantis released their own track called "DNA" alongside Craig David in late July.

By all accounts it seems that "something" is likely a collaboration between the two powerhouse groups. BTS have certainly waded into the waters of electronic dance music before, working alongside Steve Aoki on their banner 2018 collaboration, "Waste It On Me."

A spokesperson from BTS recently confirmed members of the band are taking the opportunity to explore new solo paths and different formats, per Rolling Stone. But by the looks of Galantis' announcement—and the fact that they tagged BTS' official Twitter handle—it seems this project involves the band as a whole.

