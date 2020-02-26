How to Watch the Church of Galantis Live Virtual Concert via Wave

Tomorrow, February 26th at 11:30 AM PST, Wave will host a one-of-a kind virtual concert by Galantis. The Swedish EDM duo recently embarked upon their 2020 Church of Galantis Tour, and fans across the globe will be able to enjoy the next stop via a “Wave,” which is what the company calls their live stream shows.

Waves are more than ordinary live streams, however. Galantis will be represented by CG avatars with motion capture technology translating their movements from a studio. Each virtual attendee will be represented by a seafox avatar. Fans can tune in below at the live stream’s scheduled start time.

Wave has offices in Los Angeles, California and Austin, Texas. Members of their team have previously worked for companies like Live Nation, SoundCloud, Twitter and Google. They’ve partnered with such EDM DJs as Jauz, Lindsey Sterling and Rezz.

Additional information on Wave can be found on their official website.

