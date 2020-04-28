Popular German Nightclub IPSE Severely Damaged After Suspected Arson Attack

IPSE, a popular open-air club located in Berlin, Germany, has fallen victim to a suspected arson attack.

After nightclubs worldwide were forced to close due to COVID-19 concerns, effectively suffocating their businesses, hearing a wretched story like this is akin to a swift punch to the collective gut of the music community. The blaze erupted around around 5AM CEST and it was finally contained at 1:30PM, sending a firefighter to the hospital in the process, according to a report from German newspaper Der Tagesspiegel.

IPSE's operators took to Facebook to expound on the devastating news.

"As police confirmed today, IPSE was the victim of arson, leading to the complete destruction of the entire indoor area and parts of the outdoor area. "We are still speechless," the statement reads. "Standing in the ruins of what dozens of people put years of energy and passion into is almost excruciating—and it is unbearable to imagine that this happened purposefully. And to make it worse: due to the specific situation insurance companies won't compensate the damage to our entire inventory, including the technical equipment. There is no right moment for this - but it couldn't be worse right now."

You can donate to IPSE's rebuilding efforts via the club's official crowdfunding campaign here, and read the full statement below.

H/T: Resident Advisor