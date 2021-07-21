Gesaffelstein Produced a Song on Kanye West's Upcoming "Donda" Album: Listen to a Preview
Publish date:

Gesaffelstein Produced a Song on Kanye West's Upcoming "Donda" Album: Listen to a Preview

"No Child Left Behind" will drop on Friday, July 23rd on Kanye's hotly anticipated 10th studio album.
Author:

Maxime Guyon/Wikimedia Commons

"No Child Left Behind" will drop on Friday, July 23rd on Kanye's hotly anticipated 10th studio album.

Gesaffelstein and Kanye West have officially reunited.

The French electronic music virtuoso announced that he’s behind the production of a new single from West’s upcoming 10th studio album, Donda. The track is called “No Child Left Behind” and it’s due out this Friday, July 23rd along with the rest of the LP, according to announcement by Beats Electronics.

Gesaffelstein confirmed the collab after it was featured in a Beats commercial aired during Game 6 of the NBA Finals. The ad features America's fastest woman, Olympic track and field sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson, and was directed and edited by West. The hype surrounding Donda was briefly overshadowed by a legendary, championship-sealing performance by Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, but it's now bubbling over after Def Jam Recordings confirmed the album's release date.

Check out the commercial below.

Recommended Articles

alesso-pointing-at-camera-ultra-2017-rukes (2)
EVENTS

Alesso Hits LA for "Together Again" Takeover With Noizu, Deorro, More

Deorro, BlackGummy, Kendoll and more will join the Swedish dance music icon.

gesaffelstein kanye west
NEWS

Gesaffelstein Produced a Song on Kanye West's Upcoming "Donda" Album: Listen to a Preview

"No Child Left Behind" will drop on Friday, July 23rd on Kanye's hotly anticipated 10th studio album.

RL Grime
NEWS

RL Grime Announces 2021 North American Tour Dates

RL Grime's "Community Outreach" tour kicks off this fall.

Gesaffelstein famously produced two tracks from West's seminal 2013 Yeezus, "Black Skinhead" and "Send It Up," both of which also feature French compatriots Daft Punk. According to a 2013 interview with TheMusic.au, the iconic hip-hop artist was a fan of Gesaffelstein's 2011 track "Viol."

"It was a good opportunity to add, I think, electronic music to hip hop," he said at the time of his work on Yeezus. "I was really impressed by the way he works with his team," he continued. "It's really different than the way I work in electronic music because, when I go to the studio, it's a solitary thing. When you go to the studio with Kanye, there are a lot of people with him. Everybody shares ideas, so it's really different."

FOLLOW GESAFFELSTEIN:

Facebook: facebook.com/gesaffelsteinmusic
Instagram: instagram.com/gesaffelstein
Spotify: spoti.fi/3cKr0Nv

Related

Black-and-white photo of Gesaffelstein with smoke in the background.
NEWS

Gesaffelstein Announces New Album, Hyperion, Out Next Month

The latest from Gesaffelstein features tracks with Pharrell Williams, HAIM and more.

Tiesto Kanye
NEWS

Tiësto Reveals That Kanye West Wanted to Collaborate on "Fade"

Oh, what could have been.

Kanye West & Jay-Z
NEWS

Kanye West is parting ways with Jay-Z's Tidal

Kanye has so far been beneficial to Tidal, so why this?

Kanye AI rapping bot
NEWS

Kanye West Ghosts, Deactivates Twitter and Instagram Accounts

Kanye West was about due for another meltdown, wasn't he?

Disclosure Kehlani
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to a Preview of Disclosure's Collaboration with Kehlani from Upcoming "Energy" Album

The duo shared a teaser of "Birthday" ahead of the album's release on Friday.

lana-del-rey
NEWS

Lana Del Rey Snaps After Kanye West Shares Controversial Trump Post

Kanye West upsets Lana Del Rey with his political Instagram post.

Ty Dolla $ign, Skrillex, FKA Twigs, Kanye West
MUSIC RELEASES

Ty Dolla $ign, Kanye West, FKA Twigs, and Skrillex Tease Upcoming "Ego Death" Music Video

Based on the teaser video, it appears the super-collaboration has received a trippy animated video.

Kanye AI rapping bot
NEWS

Kanye West Plays House Music for Sunday Service at Joel Osteen's Megachurch

Kanye West performed Cajmere's classic tune "Brighter Days" at Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church.