August 27, 2021
Gesaffelstein Revealed as Producer of "Jesus Lord" From Kanye West's "Donda" Album
Publish date:

Gesaffelstein Revealed as Producer of "Jesus Lord" From Kanye West's "Donda" Album

"Jesus Lord" joins “No Child Left Behind” as the second track graced by the iconic French producer.
Author:

Maxime Guyon/Wikimedia Commons

"Jesus Lord" joins “No Child Left Behind” as the second track graced by the iconic French producer.

It turns out Gesaffelstein is included in two songs on Kanye West's Donda, an album that fans fear may never release.

Last month, we learned that the iconic French electronic music artist produced the track "No Child Left Behind" off the album, one of the most anticipated in recent memory. We’ve now discovered that he's teamed up with West on a second cut titled "Jesus Lord." While Donda has not been officially released, fans have uploaded clips of the track after it was debuted at his various listening parties and livestreams dedicated to the new album.

As you can hear in the video below, the lengthy track also features fabled rappers Jay Electronica and The LOX. Although West is known to frequently change elements of his unreleased tunes, the version captured in the recording gives fans the opportunity to hear Gesaffelstein's menacing production. The result is a noticeably far cry from "Send It Up" and "Black Skinhead," Gesaffelstein's pair of contributions to West's 2013 album Yeezus that featured more electronic-infused production elements.

Check out a preview of “Jesus Lord” below ahead of the release of Donda, which is tentatively scheduled to drop tomorrow, August 27th. You can check out the full list of the track’s credits via Genius.

Recommended Articles

gesaffelstein kanye west
NEWS

Gesaffelstein Revealed as Producer of "Jesus Lord" From Kanye West's "Donda" Album

"Jesus Lord" joins “No Child Left Behind” as the second track graced by the iconic French producer.

flume
MUSIC RELEASES

Flume Drops First New Song In Over a Year: Listen

The future bass pioneer has premiered a glitchy future bass remix of Danny L Harle's "On A Mountain."

avicii
NEWS

Avicii Joins Pop Smoke, Juice WRLD as Most Popular Deceased Musicians, Study Shows

More than three years after the legendary dance music producer's death, his tally of monthly Spotify listeners still tops 28 million.

FOLLOW GESAFFELSTEIN:

Facebook: facebook.com/gesaffelsteinmusic
Instagram: instagram.com/gesaffelstein
Spotify: spoti.fi/3cKr0Nv

Related

gesaffelstein kanye west
NEWS

Gesaffelstein Produced a Song on Kanye West's Upcoming "Donda" Album: Listen to a Preview

"No Child Left Behind" will drop on Friday, July 23rd on Kanye's hotly anticipated 10th studio album.

Black-and-white photo of Gesaffelstein with smoke in the background.
NEWS

Gesaffelstein Announces New Album, Hyperion, Out Next Month

The latest from Gesaffelstein features tracks with Pharrell Williams, HAIM and more.

Kanye AI rapping bot
NEWS

Kanye West Plays House Music for Sunday Service at Joel Osteen's Megachurch

Kanye West performed Cajmere's classic tune "Brighter Days" at Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church.

Tiesto Kanye
NEWS

Tiësto Reveals That Kanye West Wanted to Collaborate on "Fade"

Oh, what could have been.

Diplo
NEWS

Kanye West and Diplo Just Went Head-to-Head on Twitter and Heres Why [Watch]

Ye uploaded a video a few hours ago with Diplo's track from 2004 "Sarah" playing in the background and producer Dame Dash making claims about how he "Cooked some shit up" and to say the least, Diplo responded and we're all just as confused.

Kanye West & Jay-Z
NEWS

Kanye West is parting ways with Jay-Z's Tidal

Kanye has so far been beneficial to Tidal, so why this?

2578994E-6B7F-412C-BCA1-ED73AF5510C6
NEWS

Kanye West and Tidal Slapped With $84 Million Lawsuit for Fraud

After two odd years, the case is now going to trial and still hasn’t been settled!

Kanye AI rapping bot
NEWS

Kanye West Ghosts, Deactivates Twitter and Instagram Accounts

Kanye West was about due for another meltdown, wasn't he?