Gesaffelstein Revealed as Producer of "Jesus Lord" From Kanye West's "Donda" Album
It turns out Gesaffelstein is included in two songs on Kanye West's Donda, an album that fans fear may never release.
Last month, we learned that the iconic French electronic music artist produced the track "No Child Left Behind" off the album, one of the most anticipated in recent memory. We’ve now discovered that he's teamed up with West on a second cut titled "Jesus Lord." While Donda has not been officially released, fans have uploaded clips of the track after it was debuted at his various listening parties and livestreams dedicated to the new album.
As you can hear in the video below, the lengthy track also features fabled rappers Jay Electronica and The LOX. Although West is known to frequently change elements of his unreleased tunes, the version captured in the recording gives fans the opportunity to hear Gesaffelstein's menacing production. The result is a noticeably far cry from "Send It Up" and "Black Skinhead," Gesaffelstein's pair of contributions to West's 2013 album Yeezus that featured more electronic-infused production elements.
Check out a preview of “Jesus Lord” below ahead of the release of Donda, which is tentatively scheduled to drop tomorrow, August 27th. You can check out the full list of the track’s credits via Genius.
