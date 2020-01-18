Salt Lake City's Get Lucky Festival Enlists FISHER, Malaa and Dillon Francis for 2020 Lineup

Situated on the shores of the Great Salt Lake, The Great Saltair has become a haven for music loves in Salt Lake City. Spearheaded by events company V2 Presents, the venue plays host to multiple EDM festivals throughout the year. One of those events is the cherished springtime soiree Get Lucky, for which the 2020 lineup has been announced.

The two-day festival will celebrate fifteen years of revelry in the Beehive State and they're bringing a stacked lineup to commemorate the occasion. FISHER, Malaa, Dillon Francis, Nora En Pure, 4B, Valentino Khan, EDX, Justin Jay, Kill The Noise, Getter, Ardalan, and J. Philp are just some of the names that will help celebrate Get Lucky's 15th anniversary.

Centered around the Irish holiday of St. Patrick's Day, the event is at the forefront of springtime festivals in the Western U.S. Get Lucky, along with other V2 Presents festivities like Das Energi, have continued to grow in popularity.

Get Lucky takes place on March 13th and 14th at the Great Saltair just outside Salt Lake City, Utah. Tickets are available now and can be found here.

