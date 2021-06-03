Getter Announces 2021 North American Tour

After releasing his "Some Creatures" EP, one of the year's most outstanding electronic records, Getter will soon hit the road on an eponymous tour.
Author:
Publish date:

c/o The Shalizi Group

Fresh off the release of his scintillating Some Creatures EP, Getter will soon hit the road on an eponymous tour.

The hip-hop and bass music production virtuoso today announced his "Some Creatures" tour, which will kick off this fall on September 10th at to-be-announced location.

Surefire highlights include a performance at Las Vegas' trippy, immersive nightlife destination Area 15 on Saturday, September 11th and a set at famed Downtown Los Angeles club Exchange two months later on November 11th. Getter will then hit a slew of major cities such as New Orleans, Salt Lake City, and Philadelphia before tying a bow on the tour at Orlando's Gilt Nightclub on December 18th.

Tickets will be available this Friday, June 4th via Getter's website. You can check out the flyer below and take a listen to his genre-bending Some Creatures EP here.

Flyer for Getter's 2021 "Some Creatures" tour.

