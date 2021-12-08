Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
Getter Apologetically Cancels Shows Due to Ear Ailment, Surgery
Getter Apologetically Cancels Shows Due to Ear Ailment, Surgery

"all these efforts have done nothing to improve my ear problems, and they seem to be getting worse."
c/o The Shalizi Group

Getter has cancelled a number of shows on his 2021 North American tour due to a severe ear ailment.

Sadly, it seems the superstar electronic music producer and DJ can't catch a break with his health. In 2019, he took some time off to focus on his mental health. Considering the precarious nature of musicians' mental and physical wellbeing, such respites are incredibly important for them since they often endure grueling music production and touring schedules. 

"we all know i have been having some weird ear problems," Getter said in a tweeted statement on December 2nd. "i got the surgery for it, i took all the medicines they gave me, i even quit my juul because so many ppl told me it could be making it worse. all these efforts have done nothing to improve my ear problems, and they seem to be getting worse." 

Getter and medical professionals aren't sure as to what exactly is going on. He does mention in the tweet that the issue is causing him severe headaches and it's making it difficult to perform day-to-day tasks. He also said he's worried about how much worse it could get while flying.

"the headaches i get from just waking up and going about my day are already disabling enough on the ground, and i'm too freaked out to even see how much worse it could be on a plane," he continued.

It's important to stay vigilant when it comes to hearing protection while you attend loud live events. A recent poll conducted by EDM.com found that 64% of concert attendees don't wear hearing protection. 

