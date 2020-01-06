Getter Announces Season 3 of The Real Bros of Simi Valley

Fans of Getter's distinctive brand of humor have been met with good news in the new year. The Los Angeles DJ/producer and viral sensation has announced that Season 3 of his television series, The Real Bros of Simi Valley, will be available on February 14th, 2020.

The Real Bros of Simi Valley follows characters played by Getter (real name Tanner Petulla), Jimmy Tatro, Nick Coletti and Cody Ko ten years after their high school graduation. The first season was released on YouTube, and as with the second, the third will arrive by way of Facebook Watch.

Petulla's career breakthrough came when he signed to Datsik's Firepower Records in 2012. He went on to release music via labels like OWSLA and mau5trap in the years since. His latest album, Visceral, marked a significant departure in his signature sound that has elicited grumbles from a vocal minority within his fan base.

Meanwhile, Petulla will continue touring with a performance at Academy LA in Los Angeles, California on Saturday, January 18th.

