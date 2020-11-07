Getter's Next EP Will "Blow NAPALM Out of the Water"

Getter's Next EP Will "Blow NAPALM Out of the Water"

The famed bass music artist teased a forthcoming project via a tweet.
Author:
Publish date:

Steven Pahel

Getter's fanbase is still buzzing after the explosive release of NAPALM, which dropped October 30th via his Shred Collective banner. With its hard-hitting bass flavors and unique tinctures of experimental sound design, the six-track project was well-deserving of its fiery namesake.

Now, Getter is promising another EP that "blows NAPALM out of the water," he said in a tweet. All we're waiting on is for the producer to replace a busted laptop so he can finish up the music. 

In a recent interview, Getter told EDM.com he is looking to showcase the different kinds of sounds he's been pursuing through a series of EPs, meaning more surprise releases like this upcoming project can be expected in the future. 

"Whatever the fuck I wanna make and put out is what I'm going to be doing," Getter said. "I'm going in with a fresh mind, so expect some fresh shit."

FOLLOW GETTER:

Facebook: facebook.com/getterofficial
Twitter: twitter.com/GetterOfficial
Instagram: instagram.com/getter
Spotify: spoti.fi/2ZLNWID

Related

6S2A7900
INTERVIEWS

Getter Returns With Experimental Six-Track Album, "NAPALM": "It's My Mind on a Canvas" [Interview]

Read about Getter's new creative mindset and the life experiences that led to his loud, proud and unrelenting "NAPALM" EP.

getter
NEWS

Getter Announces New EP Due Out "Any Day Now"

The last major dance music release from Getter was in 2018.

2019 press photo for Getter (real name Tanner Petulla).
MUSIC RELEASES

Getter Announces "NAPALM" EP Out on Friday

Fans of Getter should dust off their neck braces before Friday.

2019 press photo for Getter (real name Tanner Petulla).
EVENTS

Getter's Shred Collective to Host Stage at Minecraft Festival "Electric Blockaloo"

AFK, Qoiet, Minesweepa, and more will join Getter on the Shred Collective stage at Electric Blockaloo.

A photo of DJ/producer Getter (real name Tanner Petulla) flashing a peace sign during a performance at Ultra China courtesy of Rukes.
NEWS

Getter Breaks Silence: "I'm Gonna Keep Putting Out Music for Me"

Getter plans to have his management run his social media accounts.

getter
NEWS

Getter's 'Visceral' Show is Back at Brownies & Lemonade L.A.

The Visceral tour was cancelled, but fans still have an opportunity to catch the show.

A photo of DJ/producer Getter (real name Tanner Petulla).
NEWS

Getter Cancels Remaining Visceral Tour Dates Over Fan Criticism

"...The constant hate and the disgusting attitutes I'm faced with are destroying me."

A photo of DJ/producer Getter (real name Tanner Petulla).
NEWS

Getter Announces Sophomore Album and New Gaming Team

The multi-genre producer is looking to follow up on the success of his debut album as well as break into the gaming/Esports world.