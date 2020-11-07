Getter's Next EP Will "Blow NAPALM Out of the Water"

Getter's fanbase is still buzzing after the explosive release of NAPALM, which dropped October 30th via his Shred Collective banner. With its hard-hitting bass flavors and unique tinctures of experimental sound design, the six-track project was well-deserving of its fiery namesake.

Now, Getter is promising another EP that "blows NAPALM out of the water," he said in a tweet. All we're waiting on is for the producer to replace a busted laptop so he can finish up the music.

In a recent interview, Getter told EDM.com he is looking to showcase the different kinds of sounds he's been pursuing through a series of EPs, meaning more surprise releases like this upcoming project can be expected in the future.

"Whatever the fuck I wanna make and put out is what I'm going to be doing," Getter said. "I'm going in with a fresh mind, so expect some fresh shit."

