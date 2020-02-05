Getter's The Real Bros of Simi Valley Drops Season 3 Trailer

The Real Bros of Simi Valley has released their season three trailer ahead of a mid-February release date.

Starring Nick Colletti, Cody Ko, Jimmy Tatro, and of course Getter (real name Tanner Petulla), the series follows four best friends from southern California who are ten years out of high school. The sitcom is a parody of popular reality TV shows The Jersey Shore and The Real Housewives.

The show is directed and produced by Tatro and has received a nomination for a Shorty Award in the Best Web Series category. Petulla's character, Bryce, has been part of the show since its start.

Now entering its third season, The Real Bros of Simi Valley has come a long way since its four episode initial season which landed on YouTube in 2017. The show will return to Facebook Watch for season three on Valentines Day, February 14th. Fans can get caught up with the show's previous season by tuning in on Facebook Watch.

