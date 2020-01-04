Ghastly Gifts Nephew His First Laptop and Production Software

Ghastly is making this a memorable holiday season for his nephew. The "We Might Fall" producer recently took to Twitter to post a heartwarming video of his nephew opening a gift. Ghastly gave him his very first laptop along with a copy of Ableton production software.

Ghastly (real name David Lee Crow) has made a substantial impact on the world of bass music since first breaking out a couple of years ago. More recently he's switching his attention to house music. Crow announced he has a forthcoming sophomore album titled Haunted House due out in the near future.

Now, Crow is doing his part to set up a next-generation producer. According to Crow his nephew has expressed an interest in wanting to produce music of his own and now has the means to do so. Who knows? Before long his nephew may be giving us the gift of new music in the near future.

