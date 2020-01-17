Girl Talk Hints at 2020 U.S. Tour

Girl Talk (real name Gregg Gillis) has teased via Twitter that he may be eyeing a 2020 U.S. tour.

It's been 10 years since Gillis has released an album, and he's only a handful of singles since. He also has not been on a full-blown tour in about the same amount of time, making this one of the most exciting potential comebacks to date. While everything is currently just speculation, fans should rejoice at the thought of his potential return.

Gillis has been one of the most talked-about names in the mashup and sampling world since the inception of his career. Citing influences from artists like Aphex Twin and Squarepusher as some of his biggest inspirations, Gillis has carved out a name for himself as an artist. His latest album, All Day, was well received, as were his previous two: Feed The Animals and Night Ripper.

