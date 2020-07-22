Indie-Electronic Band Glass Animals Request 3D Head Scans from Fans for New Music Video

Glass Animals are taking user-generated content to the next level.

The renowned English indie-electronic band took to Instagram yesterday, July 21st, to ask their fans to send 3D head scans for a new video they are producing. "YO. we need 3d scans of your heads for a video we’re making," they wrote, adding that they want to "mess around" and "create something" with the content.

The post itself features drummer Joe Seaward in a tutorial designed to show fans how they can submit their 3D head scans. Those who want to generate and send their scans must do so via Trnio, a mobile app that allows users to scan objects in the real world and create immersive 3D models using their iPhone camera. Fans can simply follow Seaward's lead and submit their footage to this email address by midnight BST (4PM PDT, 7PM ET) on Sunday, July 26th.

You can check out Glass Animals' announcement below.

Credit: NME

