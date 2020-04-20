Big Gigantic, Sullivan King, QUIX, Nitti Gritti, and more to Perform at Global Dance Digital Festival

One of the most beloved music festivals out of Colorado, Global Dance Festival, has thrown its hat into the live stream ring with the announcement of Global Dance Digital Festival. The two-day live stream event will go down via Cardinal Now's Twitch channel on Saturday, May 9th and Sunday, May 10th.

Along with the announcement, Global Dance Digital Festival dropped an absolute flamethrower of a lineup featuring some of the biggest names in trap and bass music. Performing at the digital fest will be Big Gigantic, Carbin, Crankdat, Nitti Gritti, Hex Cougar, Pegboard Nerds, QUIX, and many more heavy-hitting bass artists.

You can RSVP to Global Dance Digital Festival here. As of the time of writing, representatives from the fest have not announced set times or a live stream schedule.

