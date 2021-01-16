Goldenvoice in Talks to Develop Mass Vaccination Site in Coachella Valley

As California's Riverside Country struggles to mitigate the region's surge in COVID-19 infections, Goldenvoice has stepped up to offer some assistance.

According to Palm Springs ABC affiliate station KESQ, Goldenvoice—the event promoter behind Coachella and Stagecoach—has offered to help create a mass vaccination site in the heart of Coachella Valley. The Department of Public Health in Riverside County currently has 22,000 vaccine doses on-hand to distribute.

Talks between the state and Goldenvoice are ongoing. Given the company's infrastructure and organizational expertise, Supervisor Manuel Perez suggested that Goldenvoice would be an ideal partner. "With the concerts and all the logistics in planning it that take place, they are willing to be helpful and supportive in this effort of a mass vaccination site," Perez said.

"Goldenvoice is amazing at this and as I have said earlier in my remarks this is kind of an all hands on deck," added Kim Saruwatari, Director of Public Health for Riverside County. "We will take support from anyone who has some expertise to lend, and they certainly do."

The county is currently tracking to over 107 new cases per day per 100,000 residents. The announcement of Goldenvoice's support comes as the state of California aims to move to phase 1B of the vaccination process, which will make individuals 75 years and older eligible for the vaccine as early as next week. The state began with vaccinating the estimated 3 million healthcare workers and individuals in long-term care just a few weeks ago.

Source: KESQ