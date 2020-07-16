Veteran House Duo Golf Clap Announce Split After 10 Years

Detroit-based house duo Golf Clap took to Instagram today to announce they are parting ways after nearly ten years of working together.

"The constant transitions of life will always present the most poignant forks in the road, for which we have to pick a direction, commit to it, and move forward from there," wrote Golf Clap's Hugh Cleal. "After nearly 10 years together as Golf Clap, Bryan Jones and myself (Hugh Cleal) are parting ways," he continued. "Creativity is what brought us together, and it is that same creativity that will keep us going long after this fork in the road."

Cleal went on to explain that the split is completely amicable and he will continue to operate the Golf Clap project on his own while Jones pursues a new musical alias.

"I will continue as Golf Clap and run Country Club Disco, while Bryan will work on music under soon be announced new alias. Expect tons of new music from both projects in the coming months, and lookout for new Golf Clap dates soon to come."

You can read Golf Clap's full statement below.

FOLLOW GOLF CLAP:

Facebook: facebook.com/golfclapdet

Twitter: twitter.com/golfclapdet

Instagram: instagram.com/golfclapdet/

Spotify: spoti.fi/3h11w0G