GORDO Announces Summer 2022 Residency In Mykonos

The dusk of Carnage signaled an exciting new chapter for GORDO, who has now announced his first residency after retiring his former DJ moniker.

GORDO will lead a new residency at the stunning Destino Pacha Mykonos, where he'll perform under his very own TARAKA brand this summer. Running from July 5th to August 11th, the residency will also see performances from a number of guest DJs, including Loco Dice, Jackmaster, Seth Troxler and The Martinez Brothers.

Schedule for GORDO's summer 2022 residency at Destino Pacha Mykonos. c/o Press

Thanks to its lavish beach clubs and sublime views of the Aegean Sea, Mykonos has emerged as one of the world's most coveted clubbing designations in recent years. According to a press release shared with EDM.com, GORDO's residency on the Greek island promises marathon DJ sets, surprise guests and sounds that align with TARAKA's "underground rave feeling."

GORDO, who also recently secured a summer 2022 residency at the famed Hï Ibiza, is fresh off a career-defining turn producing multiple tracks on Drake's surprise electronic album, Honestly, Nevermind. Executive-produced by South African house music icon Black Coffee—a local Mykonos legend in his own right—the LP became the biggest dance album in Apple Music history, shattering the platform's record for most first-day streams in just one hour.

You can find out more about GORDO's Destino Pacha Mykonos residency and purchase tickets here.

