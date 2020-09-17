Gorillaz Announce Virtual "Song Machine Live" Broadcast, First Performance in Two Years

There is perhaps no group more fitting to perform a digital concert in the COVID-19 era than Gorillaz, the enigmatic virtual band and brainchild of Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett. To further build the hype surrounding their Song Machine series, Gorillaz have announced a trio of shows called "Song Machine Live," marking the iconic group's first performance in two years.

The shows are scheduled for December 12th and 13th, 2020 and will be streamed live via LIVENow. Gorillaz virtuoso Hewlett is set to offer up his fabled animation in tandem with a live performance from frontman Albarn, who will be joined by guitarist Noodle, bassist Murdoc Niccals, and drummer Russel. The band will be performing songs from their forthcoming "Song Machine Season One: Strange Timez" project, due for release on October 23rd. Fans can pre-order the project here, which also comes with a full-color hardback and 120 pages of Gorillaz-themed puzzles, games, comic strips, and exclusive artwork developed alongside renowned graphic novel company Z2 Comics.

Check out the official "Song Machine Live" trailer below.

"We are really proud to work alongside Gorillaz to create something truly special for fans all around the world," said Marc Watson, LIVENow's Director. "'SONG MACHINE LIVE' will raise the bar on what to expect from live-streamed concerts. It demonstrates our commitment to creativity and innovation as we build LIVENow into the world’s leading destination for live-streamed content."

You can find more information about the virtual gigs and tickets here.

FOLLOW GORILLAZ:

Facebook: facebook.com/Gorillaz

Twitter: twitter.com/gorillaz

Instagram: instagram.com/gorillaz

Spotify: spoti.fi/3ijQftE