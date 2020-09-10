Gorillaz Reveal Feature-Filled Tracklist for "Song Machine" Project with Elton John, Beck, More

Blur frontman Damon Albarn and illustrator Jamie Hewlett's eclectic animated brainchild Gorillaz have been dominating airwaves for two decades. With timeless classics like "Clint Eastwood" and "Feel Good Inc.," the Gorillaz name has become associated with subverting expectations and wowing with ever-changing style and monumental features.

Gorillaz have now announced a new project (not to be referred to as an album), Song Machine Season One: Strange Timez, which is chock full of incredible features and set to expand on the already iconic Gorillaz legacy.

The tracklist boasts some truly legendary names featured on this next batch of Gorillaz tunes, including Elton John, Beck, ScHoolboy Q, The Cure's Robert Smith, Skepta, and more.

Check out the full Deluxe Edition "Song Machine" tracklisting:

Strange Timez (ft. Robert Smith) The Valley of The Pagans (ft. Beck) The Lost Chord (ft. Leee John) Pac-Man (ft. ScHoolboy Q) Chalk Tablet Towers (ft. St Vincent) The Pink Phantom (ft. Elton John and 6LACK) Aries (feat. Peter Hook and Georgia) Friday 13 th (ft. Octavian) Dead Butterflies (ft. Kano and Roxani Arias) Désolé (ft. Fatoumata Diawara) (Extended Version) Momentary Bliss (ft. slowthai and Slaves) Opium (ft. EARTHGANG) Simplicity (ft. Joan As Police Woman) Severed Head (ft. Goldlink and Unknown Mortal Orchestra) With Love To An Ex (ft. Moonchild Sanelly) MLS (feat. JPEGMAFIA and CHAI) How Far? (ft. Tony Allen and Skepta)

The lead-off single, "Strange Timez" with Robert Smith of The Cure, has already been released with a music video that's just as out-there as one would expect from Gorillaz.

The wait for "Song Machine Season One: Strange Timez" will be over on October 23rd. Fans can pre-order the project here.

FOLLOW GORILLAZ:

Facebook: facebook.com/Gorillaz

Twitter: twitter.com/gorillaz

Instagram: instagram.com/gorillaz

Spotify: spoti.fi/3ijQftE