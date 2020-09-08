Gorillaz Tease Forthcoming Collaboration with Robert Smith of Iconic Rock Band The Cure

The latest installment of Gorillaz' "Song Machine" series will feature none other than Robert Smith, frontman of iconic rock band The Cure.

The virtual band touts "Song Machine" as a collection of singles and music videos, which they dub "episodes," and each one features a newly announced guest. Previous collaborators include Schoolboy Q, Fatoumata Diawara, slowthai, and Slaves, among others. The first season of the series—set to consist of 10 episodes—launched in January 2020 and is slated to release in full in October 2020 as a compilation titled Almanac. The project will also come with a full-color hardback produced in collaboration with renowned graphic novel company Z2 Comics, with 120 pages of Gorillaz-themed puzzles, games, comic strips, and exclusive artwork.

Following the debut of "Song Machine," Gorillaz sent their fanbase into a tizzy when they teased a monster episode with Tame Impala. However, they have not divulged any further information about the collab, including a release date or title.

Gorillaz took to social media to share the news of their upcoming single with Smith along with the collaboration's accompanying artwork, which features the group in spacesuits. "Coming up on Song Machine… It’s [Robert Smith]," they wrote. "Follow your nearest Song Machine NOW!”

Check out the announcement below.

