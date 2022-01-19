Skip to main content
Grammy Awards Will Take Place In Las Vegas for First Time In April 2022

The Grammy Award for best new location goes to... Las Vegas.

Music's biggest night is moving to Las Vegas for the first time.

A few weeks ago, the 2022 Grammy Awards ceremony was postponed "indefinitely" due to concerns about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The original date was scheduled for January 31st, 2022, but has now been moved to April 3rd at 5PM PT (8PM ET). Trevor Noah will be the show's host.

"We are excited to take the GRAMMYs to Las Vegas for the very first time, and to put on a world class show," reads a statement released by The Recording Academy on social media. "From the moment we announced the postponement of the original show date, we have been inundated with heartfelt messages of support and solidarity from the artist community. We are humbled by their generosity and grateful for their unwavering commitment to the GRAMMY Awards and the Academy’s mission."

More information on other official Grammy Week events such as the Premiere Ceremony, MusiCares' Person of the Year, and the Pre-Grammy Gala will be announced soon. 

The rules for the electronic music category of the awards changed last summer, making 2022 the first award show year with the new changes. Best Dance Recording has been renamed Best Dance/Electronic Recording. 

The most prominent change was implemented in the category of Album of the Year after the Academy received a barrage of harsh criticism from Zayn, The Weeknd, and other major recording artists. Any musician, including songwriter, producer, or engineer, who appears on a nominated album will receive a nod. Previous years' rules only enabled musicians who contributed to 33% of the album to receive a nomination. 

Check out the full list of 2022 Grammy Award nominations here.

