2022 Grammy Awards Ceremony Postponed Indefinitely Due to Omicron Concerns

With the Omicron variant of COVID-19 reportedly reaching 1 million daily cases, The Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th annual Grammy Awards. The ceremony was scheduled to take place on Monday, January 31st, 2022.

In a joint statement released by The Recording Academy and CBS, they cited "uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant" as the driving factor behind the move.

"After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards Show," the statement reads. "The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority. Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31st simply contains too many risks. We look forward to celebrating Music’s Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon."

In summer 2021, changes were made to the rules for the electronic music-specific Grammy Awards. These included changing the title of the "Best Dance Recording" category to "Best Dance/Electronic Recording." The artists up for this award are Afrojack, David Guetta, Ólafur Arnalds, James Blake, Bonobo, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, Caribou, RÜFÜS DU SOL, and Tiësto. The nominations in the category of Best Dance/Electronic Album are Black Coffee, ILLENIUM, Major Lazer, Marshmello, Sylvan Esso, and Ten City.

At the time of writing, neither The Recording Academy nor CBS have announced a new date for the ceremony but have stated that it will be revealed soon.