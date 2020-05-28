LA's Famed Greek Theatre is Cancelling its Season for the First Time in 90 Years

Guidelines surrounding safety during the global COVID-19 pandemic have been instituted by health organizations and governments across the nation and the globe. In order to protect the population and limit the spread of the virus, music venues and event centers have seen darker times than they'd imagined, forcibly closing their doors for an indeterminable amount of time. The latest venue to fall victim to these closures is iconic Los Angeles outdoor venue The Greek Theatre.

LA's other illustrious open air theater, The Hollywood Bowl, was also forced to cancel its 2020 season just two weeks ago. Now, The Greek Theatre has announced its cancellation of all events for 2020. The venue will use the time of closure to reschedule events booked for this year and readjust to new regulations and restrictions during the pandemic in order to better plan for the future.

2020 is the first time in The Greek Theatre's 90-year run that it will hold no events. “We had hoped to celebrate our 90th anniversary season of providing live entertainment for the citizens of Los Angeles," said Los Angeles Parks Executive AP Diaz in a statement. "We feel it is the right, responsible, and safe thing for fans, artists, staff, and Griffith Park community to pause on live, large crowd events until 2021.”

Some shows have already been rescheduled while some have been cancelled entirely. Among the concerts that will not see a rescheduled date are Gladys Knight, Above & Beyond, and Ke$ha. Fans who were planning on attending those or other cancelled events, or who are looking for more information on rescheduled dates, can do so via The Greek Theatre's website.