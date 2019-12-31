Green Velvet Says not to Call Traditional Dance Music EDM

A figurehead close to the epicenter of dance culture has weighed in on a longstanding debate regarding the initialism "EDM." Green Velvet has called for fans of electronic music to discern between EDM and genres like techno and house on which it's based.

In a tweet that made its rounds on social media, Green Velvet (real name Curtis Alan Jones) compared house and techno to rock and roll in that the mainstream narrative surrounding each fails to acknowledge the originators. "Don't say house and techno are EDM," he wrote. "They were before EDM. Do your research and discover the first time the term EDM was used."

Although used in remote circles much longer ago, EDM came into widespread use in the late 2000s as U.S. promoters sought to distance themselves from negative connotations with the word "rave." "The association of techno with ecstasy, we really had to overcome that stigma," Gary Richards told The Guardian in 2012. "If you approach a venue owner or local authority for permits and you use the word 'rave,' your business model is doomed."

The pioneers who laid the foundation for dance culture often don't take kindly to more traditional electronic music being lumped in with what the term has come to represent, however. As we've recently been over, the initialism may be better used to describe styles, influences and attitudes that emerged during a general time period within electronic music history than to define all of it.

Jones will perform next at Asylum in Gold Coast, Australia on January 3rd, 2020.

Follow Green Velvet:

Facebook: facebook.com/GreenVelvetFanpage

Twitter: twitter.com/GreenVelvet_

Instagram: instagram.com/officialgreenvelvet

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/green-velvet-1