Grimes and Lil Uzi Vert Have Been Working on Music Together

Fingers crossed this sees the light of day.
Lil Uzi Vert shocked and excited fans when he revealed that he was working with none other than Grimes – stating that they're "making hits." Last year, the synthpop songstress dropped Miss Anthropocene to rave reviews. She followed that up in 2021 with a full remix album featuring numerous high-profile electronic artists, including Richie Hawtin, Tale of Us, and REZZ

As of the publication of this article, their new music is still very much in production. According to Grimes, they still need to finish the project. In 2019, she shared during an interview with Zane Lowe that she had actually produced one of Lil Uzi's EPs but sadly, the rapper never downloaded the file. 

Stay tuned as more information regarding the collaboration arises. 

