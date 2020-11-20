Watch Grimes Give Her Son X Æ A-XII a "Bath Rave for Babies"

Watch Grimes Give Her Son X Æ A-XII a "Bath Rave for Babies"

At least someone gets to go to raves, albeit in a darkened room and a tub filled with flashing water toys.
Author:
Publish date:

Grimes and Elon Musk gave their newborn baby one of the world's most interesting names after welcoming little X Æ A-Xii into the world back in May 2020. After naming the child after some kind of magical potion out of a science fiction novel, it's not surprising the pop star would have some avant-garde methods on how to raise her six-month-old son. If you look up "I'm not a regular mom, I'm a cool mom" in the dictionary, Grimes' face would appear.

Fans got a rare glimpse into the life of X Æ A-Xii earlier this week, when Grimes posted a few videos to her Instagram Stories of her son during bath time. Apparently when your mom is Grimes, your baths turn into mini raves with a darkened room and a tub filled with flashing water toys. In one of the Stories, she dubbed the "new invention" a "bath rave for babies." "Water Ravé 4 bebé, a hint of classical in the bg, and he's trippin!" she added.

In not so surprising news, the baby bath rave is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of how advanced this child is. In a recent interview with the New York Times, Grimes talked about introducing "radical art" to her precocious son. “I’ve watched Apocalypse Now and stuff with my baby. He’s into radical art," she said. "Like, he just actually is, and I don’t think it’s problematic to engage with them on that level.”

The renowned synth-pop artist has been embracing motherhood to the fullest, recently releasing an ambient, AI-powered electronic lullaby in partnership with Endel Pacific

