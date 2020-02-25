Grimes Leaks Info on Cyberpunk 2077 During Livestream

In a recent live stream, Grimes leaked information on one of the year's most highly anticipated video games, Cyberpunk 2077. The video has since been deleted but fans of both her and the game have compiled the information for those who can't wait to play it for themselves.

In a quote from the live stream obtained by IGN, Grimes (real name Claire Boucher expressed her excitement for the game and revealed some unannounced information on her in-game character.

The following contains spoilers for Cyberpunk 2077.

"I did my voice acting for Lizzy Wizzy, that game is going to be f***ing good. I mean I haven’t played it, but I saw someone play an hour of the game," Grimes said. "The game was fantastic, and I play a pop star who committed suicide onstage, and they had to quickly come and perform emergency surgery and replace her whole body with cybernetics while she was dead for an hour. Then she finished the show as a cyborg. One of the greatest pieces of performance art ever made."

In addition to her voice acting, it was announced at The Game Awards in December that she would be included on the game's soundtrack alongside artists like A$AP Rocky, Run The Jewels, and Nina Kraviz.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set for release on September 17th. You can pre-order the upcoming game on Playstation 4, Xbox One, and PC here.

H/T: IGN

