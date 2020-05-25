Grimes and Elon Musk Change Newborn's Name to Comply with State Laws

After the internet discovered that the original name of Grimes and Elon Musk's child was not in compliance with California law, many were left wondering what the power couple would do next. Originally named X Æ A-12, the child's name has now been changed to X Æ A-Xii. California State law restricts parents from using any numbers or symbols in a name, so the "12" was converted to Roman numerals. NME reports that the name change announcement came in the form of a reply to a follower's comment on a now-deleted Instagram post.

Earlier this month, Grimes provided a detailed breakdown on the origin of the name. In the tweet, she demonstrated how each letter and number signified something meaningful to the new parents.



Back in February, Grimes released her fifth studio album, Miss Anthropocene. Around the same time, fans and gamers alike were excited to see her leak new information on her character in the upcoming video game Cyberpunk 2077. In addition to Grimes, the game is slated to feature music from Nina Kraviz, A$AP Rocky, Run The Jewels, and more.

H/T: NME

