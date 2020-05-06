Grimes Explains the Bizarre Meaning Behind the Name of Her New Baby Boy, X Æ A-12

Remember that infamous "Math Lady" meme? The one with the confused woman trying to figure out the equations swirling around her head?

After Grimes' attempt at an explanation behind her new baby boy's name, we are all that woman.

Following the birth of X Æ A-12, which Elon Musk commemorated with a picture of the newborn edited with a face tattoo filter, Grimes took to Twitter to offer up a stupefying explanation that does little to demystify the bizarre name. The Twittersphere, of course, has been buzzing with ludicrous theories and explanations, lionizing Grimes as both profound and ridiculous.

The jury is still out on the pronunciation of the name, but one woman did her best to offer some clarity.