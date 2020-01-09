Grimes Tempts Instaban with Nude Pregnancy Announcement Photo

EDM fans might recall the waves made by NERVO's 2019 new year pregnancy announcement, but Grimes may have the duo beat. The Canadian singer/songwriter shared a NSFW Instagram post revealing that she's "knocked up," as she put it.

Grimes (real name Claire Boucher) initially posted a photo with her nipples showing and a fetus Photoshopped over her midsection. After Instagram took the image down, she uploaded another with her nipples edited out. "being knocked up is a very feral and war-like state of being," she wrote in response to a comment on the first post. "Might as well be what it is."

Fans have speculated that the child might belong to Tesla CEO Elon Musk in light of his on-again-off-again relationship with Boucher. At the time of writing, neither of them have made any remarks suggesting whether on not that's the case.

Meanwhile, Boucher's fifth studio-length album, Miss Anthropocene, is slated for release in February.

