Grimes Reveals Remix Album "Miss Anthropocene: Rave Edition" Will Drop New Year's Day

Richie Hawtin, Channel Tres, and many more have signed on for remixes.
Grimes has announced that a remixed rave edition of her album Miss Anthropocene is set to arrive on New Years Day. 

The collection will include nearly a dozen remixes with producers such as techno heavyweights Richie Hawtin and Tale of Us, singer-songwriter and producer Channel Tres, and superstar pop producer BloodPop® all joining the effort. The album additionally includes a remix of Grimes & i_o's 2019 collaboration "Violence," courtesy of REZZ, who shared a preview yesterday.

The pop songstress has already teased some of the forthcoming tracks in her DJ mix for the blockbuster video game Cyberpunk 2077 in which she plays a character named Lizzy Wizzy. The release of Miss Anthropocene: Rave Edition will arrive nearly a year after she dropped her original fifth studio album in February 2020. 

Grimes and Elon Musk welcomed their first child into the world this year, X Æ A-Xii. Since her pregnancy, she has been quite vocal about her appreciation for dance culture, stating that she wishes she had gotten into dance culture at an earlier age, and that children should also get into raving.

