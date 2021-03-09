Grimes Signs to Columbia Records, Teases "Phase 2"

Grimes is the latest artist to join the Columbia Records family.

The Canadian artpop superstar took to her social media pages to announce the news of the deal. Alongside a statement thanking fans for their support and confirming the signing, she concluded the posts with "COMMENCE PHASE 2," leading to much speculation over what she has planned for the future.

In addition to the announcement, Grimes also debuted a new website, which hosts nothing more than a sign-up form. While the project remains mysterious, it's worth noting that the form asks the question, "Are you a player of games?" One can't help but wonder if this means she will be crossing into the video game world once again. Such a move would not be surprising, as she was prominently featured in the AAA game, Cyberpunk 2077, last fall.

You can check out Grimes' announcement below and sign up for updates on what's next via her new website.

