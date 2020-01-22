Grimes Launches "WarNymph" Social Media Accounts for Unborn Child

Two weeks ago Grimes went to unconventional lengths to announce that she was pregnant, but the stunt appears to have only been the beginning. The Canadian singer/songwriter has now made social media accounts for her unborn child with the display name "WarNymph."

Via Twitter and Instagram, Grimes (real name Claire Boucher) launched private accounts with profile pictures of what appears to be a demonic cherub. When asked why the accounts were only visible to followers, she explained that "while she’s in beta form she’s private." The accounts also shared a video foretelling "the end of the world."

Owing to her relationship with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, many have speculated that Boucher is pregnant with his baby. Although he has shared some of her pregnancy posts, neither of them have made any remarks indicating whether the child is his.

It remains to be seen whether Boucher will make her child's social media accounts public after giving birth.

H/T: Consequence of Sound

FOLLOW GRIMES:

Website: grimesmusic.com

Facebook: facebook.com/actuallygrimes

Twitter: twitter.com/Grimezsz

Instagram: instagram.com/grimes