GRiZ Announces New Mixtape Dropping Tomorrow

In just three succinct words, EDM's de facto funk-master general GRiZ has dropped a bomb of a Twitter announcement, revealing the news of a new mixtape dropping tomorrow.

GRiZ has remained his prolific self over the course of 2019, delivering an abundance of new music in his unwavering mission to blend electronic and soul. Staying true to his genre-traversing ways, he arrived on Night Bass back in February with the seductive house jam "Could U" before steamrolling into summer with the May release of "Solo," celebrating his 30th birthday in style alongside frequent collaborator ProbCause. He also went on to team up with Wreckno for the hip-hop and trap hybrid "Medusa" in June.

Fans of GRiZ's patented Bangers EP series should be on close watch here, as GRiZ has been known to drop the curtain on IDs in his mixes. With no ostensible end to the series in sight, he could very well be teasing its sixth edition with the forthcoming mixtape.

Check out GRiZ's announcement below and keep your eyes peeled on his socials tomorrow, September 17th, for the official drop.

