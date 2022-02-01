After Frequent Rinses On the Road, GRiZ and CloZee's Collaboration Is Ready for Release

GRiZ is readying what he calls his "greatest collab yet."

The Rainbow Brain producer has absolutely no hesitations about his first song of 2022, a collaboration alongside CloZee titled "Color of Your Soul."

On her "Neon Jungle" tour last year, CloZee made a habit of surprising fans and leaving a lasting impression. At shows like her October Red Rocks appearance and on her December run through California, GRiZ arrived to close out the final minutes, stunning audiences with live saxophone solos. At the time, the track was only a work in progress, but after pressure testing it on the road it's clear the two artists are ready for fans to hear the coveted track in full.

Inspired by a breadth of unique cultural influences, CloZee's incorporation of diverse instrumentation has driven her signature "world bass" sound into mainstream dance music consciousness. Likewise, GRiZ is known to vary widely in his approach in delivering his signature infusion of funk and bass. All of that is to say "Color of Your Soul" will be anything but predictable.

Fans won't have to wait long to get their hands on this one, as "Color of Your Soul" drops everywhere this Friday.

"First song announce of the year with @CloZeeOfficial !! Chloé is a lovely human and I'm so excited to share this one with y'all," GRiZ tweeted. "Gonna be the greatest collab yet."

FOLLOW GRIZ:

Facebook: facebook.com/mynameisGRiZ

Twitter: twitter.com/Griz

Instagram: instagram.com/griz

Spotify: spoti.fi/3hEXfjz

FOLLOW CLOZEE:

Facebook: facebook.com/CloZee

Twitter: twitter.com/CloZeeMusic

Instagram: instagram.com/clozeemusic

Spotify: spoti.fi/2AvsgHa