Skip to main content
After Frequent Rinses On the Road, GRiZ and CloZee's Collaboration Is Ready for Release

After Frequent Rinses On the Road, GRiZ and CloZee's Collaboration Is Ready for Release

GRiZ and CloZee's "Color of Your Soul" is due out this week.

Jason Siegel

GRiZ and CloZee's "Color of Your Soul" is due out this week.

GRiZ is readying what he calls his "greatest collab yet." 

The Rainbow Brain producer has absolutely no hesitations about his first song of 2022, a collaboration alongside CloZee titled "Color of Your Soul."

On her "Neon Jungle" tour last year, CloZee made a habit of surprising fans and leaving a lasting impression. At shows like her October Red Rocks appearance and on her December run through California, GRiZ arrived to close out the final minutes, stunning audiences with live saxophone solos. At the time, the track was only a work in progress, but after pressure testing it on the road it's clear the two artists are ready for fans to hear the coveted track in full.

Inspired by a breadth of unique cultural influences, CloZee's incorporation of diverse instrumentation has driven her signature "world bass" sound into mainstream dance music consciousness. Likewise, GRiZ is known to vary widely in his approach in delivering his signature infusion of funk and bass. All of that is to say "Color of Your Soul" will be anything but predictable.

Recommended Articles

nft general
GEAR + TECH

Artists Are Blasting an NFT Auction Platform After Their Music Appeared Without Their Knowledge

The HitPiece marketplace, which appears to list music NFTs from artists like Avicii, Calvin Harris and Steve Aoki, has been the subject of contentious backlash on social media.

2 hours ago
Claude VonStroke
FEATURES

Claude VonStroke Talks Experimentation, Surrealism Art and More: "I Don’t Think There’s Enough Risk-Taking In Our Scene"

A candid interview with the Dirtybird co-founder ahead of Tucson's Gem & Jam Music Festival.

4 hours ago
258739215_4443667475682411_599106702831269070_n
EVENTS

Escapade's 2022 Festival to Feature Seven Lions, DJ Snake, Martin Garrix, More

Escapade is returning bigger than ever in 2022.

6 hours ago

Fans won't have to wait long to get their hands on this one, as "Color of Your Soul" drops everywhere this Friday.

"First song announce of the year with @CloZeeOfficial !! Chloé is a lovely human and I'm so excited to share this one with y'all," GRiZ tweeted. "Gonna be the greatest collab yet."

FOLLOW GRIZ:

Facebook: facebook.com/mynameisGRiZ
Twitter: twitter.com/Griz
Instagram: instagram.com/griz
Spotify: spoti.fi/3hEXfjz

FOLLOW CLOZEE:

Facebook: facebook.com/CloZee
Twitter: twitter.com/CloZeeMusic
Instagram: instagram.com/clozeemusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/2AvsgHa

Related

A black-and-white photo of Denver DJ/producer GRiZ.
NEWS

GRiZ Ends Yearlong Hiatus with "It Gets Better" and "Can't Get Enough"

GRiZ just dropped his first releases in over a year.

610854d9b382b7d4cdd6f4b7_DEN_IceWorld_KateRussell_7.17.21__A2A9349
EVENTS

GRiZ and CloZee to Perform Meow Wolf's First Denver Events at New Perplexiplex Venue

Meow Wolf teamed up with Moment Factory to bring an immersive music experience to Convergence Station.

griz
EVENTS

GRiZ Announces Psychedelic Virginia Music Festival, Space Camp

In addition to two headlining sets by GRiZ, the festival will feature CloZee, Liquid Stranger, and Moore Kismet, among others.

pjimage (21)
NEWS

GRiZ Floats a Collab to Dillon Francis on Twitter

GRiZ and Dillon Francis may soon have a collaboration in the works.

CloZee @ Lightning In A Bottle
MUSIC RELEASES

Escape from Reality with CloZee's Debut LP, EVASION

Travel To Your Very Own "Secret Place" With CloZee's Debut Album EVASION

aLIVE coverage - ELEMENTS Festival
NEWS

GRiZ, Ganja White Night, More to Perform At Elements Music & Arts Festival 2021

The festival will also feature performances by Bob Moses, Claude VonStroke, Diplo, CloZee, Yotto, Tokimonsta, and many more.

Summer Camp Music Festival
NEWS

GRiZ, REZZ, More to Perform at Summer Camp Music Festival's 20th Anniversary Celebration

The festival will also features performances by STS9, Tipper, Emancipator, CloZee, LSDream, and many more.

A press photo of Colorado DJ/producer GRiZ (real name Grant Richard Kwiecinski).
MUSIC RELEASES

GRiZ Releases Fifth Studio Album, Ride Waves

GRiZ enlisted Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg, DRAM, and more for his new album.