GRiZ Floats a Collab to Dillon Francis on Twitter

GRiZ and Dillon Francis got to talking publicly on Twitter about a potential collaboration.

Fans were instantly intrigued when GRiZ sent a tweet to Dillon Francis and appeared in no uncertain terms to be sending a collaboration idea to his attention.

The idea appeared to be met with equal enthusiasm by Dillon Francis. He tweeted back a slew of gibberish, but the caps lock was on so, all in all, we're seeing this as a positive.

The conversation did not progress beyond that publicly, but if the stunt was an attempt to test audience enthusiasm for the idea - it succeeded. Fans of both producers are sure to be following up on this collaboration in the months to come.

GRiZ clearly has his sights set on an ambitious 2020. The producer is coming off of a big year that saw the release of his album Ride Waves as well as four different Bangers EP releases. Dillon Francis is similarly kicking off the year strong with a new tour alongside Yung Gravy.

