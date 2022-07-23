GRiZ Sets Sights On Safer Events By Launching Harm Reduction Program

GRiZ is launching a new harm reduction program, Harmony Project.

The program was created in partnership with industry safety leaders DanceSafe and Good Night Out Vancouver. The mission of the Harmony Project, according to its founders, is to make electronic music events safer on all fronts. They've broken it down into three key pillars: care, community and consent.

The first pillar asks everyone to check in with their friends and strangers to make sure everyone is taking care of themselves and those around them. This means drinking water, resting, and ensuring the venue is cared for as well.

The second pillar encourages attendees to visit the Harmony Project booth and improve their harm reduction skills, including feeling comfortable asking for help. The final canon reinforces the longtime standard of respecting everyone's boundaries.

"Drug-related medical incidents and sexual assault are both pervasive and much too common in our world, and I want to do everything I can to mitigate that," GRiZ wrote on social media. "Y’all are my fam. Let’s all do our part to keep each other safe."

Read more about Harmony Project, which is set to launch at GRiZMAS In July, below.

