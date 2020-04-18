GRiZ took to Instagram today to announce yet another live stream performance, which will go down on his Twitch tonight. The announcement came with a colorful, tongue-in-cheek "flier" he created himself.

Being quarantined hasn't fazed GRiZ one iota, as he has been offering up his one-of-a-kind blend of house, funk, and ferocious bass music via live stream on a regular basis. He dropped a groovy tech and bass house set at Beatport's highly successful ReConnect live stream before heading up to his rooftop balcony on April 5th to thrown down an "acid trip" inspired mix in which he fully immersed himself.

The way GRiZ communicates with his fans is truly unique, and the love for what he does genuinely permeates through each tweet, post, or show he offers up. You can watch his latest livestream starting at 7PM PST/10PM EST above.

FOLLOW GRIZ:

Facebook: facebook.com/mynameisGRiZ

Twitter: twitter.com/Griz

Instagram: instagram.com/griz

Soundcloud: soundcloud.com/griz