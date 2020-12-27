GRiZ Raises $125,000 for Charity During 7th Annual 12 Days of GRiZMAS

Over the course of the past two weeks, GRiZ and his fans celebrated his annual charity event, 12 Days of GRiZMAS. While virtual this year, he still curated plenty of online activities for fans to enjoy.

Like previous years, donations were collected to support a charity in his hometown of Detroit. Despite there being no in-person events this year, his fanbase was able to raise an incredible $125,000 to fund Seven Mile Music's efforts to support the local youth with music, coding, and art education.

On Christmas Day, GRiZ wished fans a happy holiday, revealed the donation total, and thanked fans for their continuous support and inspiration. Check out his tweet below.

GRiZ's 7th annual 12 Days of GRiZMAS celebration took place December 12th to 23rd, 2020. You can check out a recap of the events, donate to Seven Mile Music, and even purchase a digital copy of Mama GRiZ's secret cookie recipe here.

